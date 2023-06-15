Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 715,091 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,158,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715,091 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for about 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $479,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.43. The company had a trading volume of 566,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,519. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

