MagnetGold (MTG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,455.87

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded down 9% against the US dollar. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $70.38 million and approximately $6,455.87 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

