Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) COO Katie Seitz Evans Sells 11,098 Shares of Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 11,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $149,046.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,738.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Katie Seitz Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Katie Seitz Evans sold 7,450 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $81,056.00.

Magnite Stock Up 0.5 %

MGNI opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 12.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 36,176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Magnite by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 27.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 8.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 24,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

