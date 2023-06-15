MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:MEGI)

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MEGI stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Institutional Trading of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 622.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 37,586 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,438 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the second quarter worth about $318,000.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Company Profile

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

Further Reading

