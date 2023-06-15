Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,265,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 57,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GDV opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $23.27.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

