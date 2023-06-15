Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $665,000 Stock Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,967 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 312.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 84,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $567,000.

Shares of PSQ stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

