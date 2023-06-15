Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 459 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $796,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VUG opened at $277.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.54. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $278.73.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

