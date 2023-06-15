MamaMancini’s (NASDAQ:MMMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

MamaMancini’s (NASDAQ:MMMB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million.

MamaMancini’s Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MMMB opened at $2.50 on Thursday. MamaMancini’s has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $90.80 million, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Get MamaMancini's alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMMB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MamaMancini’s by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MamaMancini’s by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 41,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MamaMancini’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MamaMancini’s Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MamaMancini’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

(Get Rating)

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MamaMancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MamaMancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.