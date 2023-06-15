Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,202,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 1,820,660 shares.The stock last traded at $25.20 and had previously closed at $23.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $196.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. Analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Manchester United by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

