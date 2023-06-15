Mark Collis Acquires 9,524 Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Stock

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) insider Mark Collis bought 9,524 shares of Vesuvius stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.23) per share, with a total value of £39,810.32 ($49,812.71).

Mark Collis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Mark Collis bought 11,450 shares of Vesuvius stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £45,800 ($57,307.31).

VSVS traded down GBX 10.18 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 413.22 ($5.17). 124,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 627.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 408.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 405.35. Vesuvius plc has a 1-year low of GBX 282.37 ($3.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 448.60 ($5.61).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.32) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vesuvius currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 462 ($5.78).

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

