Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives $184.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $181.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.84. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,984 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,649. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

