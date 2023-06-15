Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,262,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,516,000 after buying an additional 1,170,464 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $197,591,000. Amundi grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,436,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,753,000 after buying an additional 287,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after buying an additional 251,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,618,000 after buying an additional 222,244 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $427.79. 7,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,045. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $428.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $383.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.57.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.