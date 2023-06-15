Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Hits New 52-Week High at $167.86

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $167.86 and last traded at $166.98, with a volume of 11198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.72.

Marubeni Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.29 and a 200-day moving average of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and fishery products, and fresh and processed meat; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials. It also provides agri-inputs, contracting services for fertilizer application and crop protection products, technical services, crop protection product formulations, fertilizers, and oilseeds; ICT and real estate services; petrochemicals and plastics, salts and chlor-alkalis, life science products, electronic materials, and inorganic mineral resources and chemicals; and wood chips, biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, sanitary, and building and construction materials, as well as wood products.

