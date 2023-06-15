Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Down 56.8% in May

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Marui Group Price Performance

MAURY stock remained flat at $36.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 36 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248. Marui Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.52.

Get Marui Group alerts:

Marui Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.