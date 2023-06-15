Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Down 56.8% in May

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Marui Group Price Performance
MAURY stock remained flat at $36.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 36 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248. Marui Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.52.
Marui Group Company Profile
