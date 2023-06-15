Massachusetts Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 21,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $33.25 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,289 shares of company stock worth $4,067,775. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

