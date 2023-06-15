Massachusetts Wealth Management Buys Shares of 4,060 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $245.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $265.64.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.