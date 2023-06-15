Massachusetts Wealth Management Buys Shares of 4,125 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $234.31 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.55.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.