Massachusetts Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,365 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $229.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

