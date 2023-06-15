Massachusetts Wealth Management Takes $1.24 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,950 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,182,724,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 2,242.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,522,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,661,000 after buying an additional 5,286,562 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth about $81,603,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 30,824,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,312,000 after buying an additional 2,603,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,131,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,653,000 after buying an additional 1,846,204 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBS. Societe Generale cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

