Massachusetts Wealth Management Takes $1.47 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.4% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.8 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $243.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

