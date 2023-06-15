Massachusetts Wealth Management Takes $1.94 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.9% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $399.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $375.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.47. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

