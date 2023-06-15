Massachusetts Wealth Management Takes Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IR opened at $64.12 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

