Matthew Quinn Acquires 150,000 Shares of Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) Stock

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS – Get Rating) insider Matthew Quinn purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$67,650.00 ($45,709.46).
Matthew Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 1st, Matthew Quinn bought 350,000 shares of Bravura Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$166,600.00 ($112,567.57).
Bravura Solutions Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.71.
About Bravura Solutions
Bravura Solutions Limited engages in the development, licensing, and maintenance of administration and management software applications for the wealth management and funds administration sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Funds Administration.
