Mdex Price Tops $0.0572 on Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $54.36 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for $0.0572 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

