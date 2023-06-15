Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Shares Down 0.5%

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.07 and last traded at $16.28. 1,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 24,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

Meituan Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92.

Meituan Company Profile

Meituan operates an e-commerce platform for various services. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food delivery segment provides consumers place orders of food prepared by merchants. The In-store, Hotel & Travel segment offers consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels and attractions.

