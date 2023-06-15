Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) & D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Critical Analysis

Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meiwu Technology and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Meiwu Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meiwu Technology $10.98 million 1.05 -$11.07 million N/A N/A D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. $984.84 million 0.48 -$177.94 million ($0.33) -4.42

Meiwu Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S..

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. -11.74% -79.61% -19.77%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Meiwu Technology and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Meiwu Technology and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Given D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. beats Meiwu Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meiwu Technology

(Get Rating)

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It operates Clean Food Platform, an electronic online platform designs to provide primarily clean food to customers in China. The company also engages the provision of restaurant services; sells drinks, fruits, and frozen products; and wholesale of agricultural products, as well as provides short messages services and technical and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. Meiwu Technology Company Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

(Get Rating)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers HepsiExpress, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries, water, and flowers; HepsiJet that provides last- mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, a pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service and data driven insights; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and HepsiFly for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

Receive News & Ratings for Meiwu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiwu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.