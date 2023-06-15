Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

MCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mercury General from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Shares of MCY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.04. 264,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,678. Mercury General has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.37). Mercury General had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury General will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury General by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury General by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,051,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,732,000 after purchasing an additional 285,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mercury General by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,521,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,299,000 after purchasing an additional 299,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mercury General by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,615,000 after purchasing an additional 138,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mercury General by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,517,000 after purchasing an additional 51,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

