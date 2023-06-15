Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $310.00. The company traded as high as $277.30 and last traded at $276.00, with a volume of 5635308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $273.35.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.63.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,920,773 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.85. The firm has a market cap of $707.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.