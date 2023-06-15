Meter Governance Self Reported Market Cap Hits $31.36 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00007170 BTC on popular exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $31.36 million and approximately $104,406.32 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,600,856 coins and its circulating supply is 17,165,907 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,594,749 with 17,163,842 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.7836604 USD and is down -3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $176,931.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

