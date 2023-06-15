Methode Electronics (MEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

