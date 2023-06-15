Methode Electronics (MEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.
Methode Electronics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Methode Electronics Company Profile
Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.
