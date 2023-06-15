MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

MFA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,308,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,179,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 32.0% during the third quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,549,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 375,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 906.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 319,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 287,453 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial Price Performance

MFA Financial Company Profile

Shares of MFA opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.95. MFA Financial has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $13.20.

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

