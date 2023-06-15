MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 97.7% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 16.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CIF stock remained flat at $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday. 41,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,581. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $2.15.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0144 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

(Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.