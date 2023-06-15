MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Keith A. Meister Sells 250,000 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MGM traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.72. 3,463,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,343,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.07.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $165,932,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $193,609,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 95,894.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,235,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,741,000 after buying an additional 3,232,616 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after buying an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $132,835,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

