Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Minerals Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $56.09 on Thursday. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.30.
Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $634,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Minerals Technologies
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.
