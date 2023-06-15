Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.15

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and traded as low as $28.90. Mitsubishi Chemical Group shares last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 1,297 shares.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical Group alerts:

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.