monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Down to $182.91

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $182.91, but opened at $175.80. monday.com shares last traded at $179.34, with a volume of 153,081 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.06.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.56.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
