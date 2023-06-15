monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Down to $182.91

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDYGet Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $182.91, but opened at $175.80. monday.com shares last traded at $179.34, with a volume of 153,081 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the first quarter valued at $370,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the first quarter valued at $321,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in monday.com by 40.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 322.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 65,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

