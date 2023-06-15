Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $343.40

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $343.40 and last traded at $342.48, with a volume of 72502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $340.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.80.

Moody’s Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.98.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2,543.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,718 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Moody’s by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 697.0% during the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,381,000 after purchasing an additional 872,724 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

