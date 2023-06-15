Moonbeam (GLMR) One Day Volume Hits $2.60 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $138.55 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000835 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00045068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00033654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00015487 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,071,731,785 coins and its circulating supply is 660,787,408 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

