Moonriver (MOVR) Price Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $34.29 million and $1.98 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $4.88 or 0.00019077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,837,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,020,626 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

