Morgan Stanley Lowers BILL (NYSE:BILL) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $105.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BILL from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.50.

BILL Stock Performance

BILL opened at $114.24 on Monday. BILL has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $179.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. Research analysts predict that BILL will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,480. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BILL

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BILL by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BILL by 507.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BILL by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,066,000 after acquiring an additional 141,040 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BILL by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of BILL by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

