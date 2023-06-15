Morgan Stanley Raises e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $118.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.33.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $101.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 91.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.81. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $108.45.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,803,321.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,269,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,803,321.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,269,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,994,425.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 230,583 shares of company stock valued at $22,326,634. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

