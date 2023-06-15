Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $172,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

MSI traded up $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $280.28. 69,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,486. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $299.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.06 and its 200-day moving average is $272.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.67.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.