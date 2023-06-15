MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

MSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Stock Performance

MSA Safety stock opened at $159.56 on Monday. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.84.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $398.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.77 million. MSA Safety had a positive return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,105.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In related news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 2,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,991. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSA Safety

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,983,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,975,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,165,000 after purchasing an additional 238,982 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth $25,954,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 3,263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 174,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.