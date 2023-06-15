Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $864.88

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 864.88 ($10.82) and traded as low as GBX 852 ($10.66). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 859 ($10.75), with a volume of 400,491 shares changing hands.

Murray Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 865.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 855.19. The stock has a market cap of £971.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1,264.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.47.

Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a GBX 8.25 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,294.12%.

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

