MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.58 Million

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $2.42 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00397492 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

