NaaS Technology (NAAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 16th.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.

Get NaaS Technology alerts:

NaaS Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAAS opened at $6.24 on Thursday. NaaS Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NaaS Technology

About NaaS Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NaaS Technology in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NaaS Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NaaS Technology during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of NaaS Technology by 4,856.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 29,965 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NaaS Technology, Inc engages in the provision of electric vehicle charging services. The firm maintains an EV charging network in China through its charging network for third-party charging station operators, and the number of public DCFCs (direct current fast charger with 30kW power output or more) connected to its network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.