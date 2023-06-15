NaaS Technology (NAAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 16th.
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.
NaaS Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NAAS opened at $6.24 on Thursday. NaaS Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
About NaaS Technology
NaaS Technology, Inc engages in the provision of electric vehicle charging services. The firm maintains an EV charging network in China through its charging network for third-party charging station operators, and the number of public DCFCs (direct current fast charger with 30kW power output or more) connected to its network.
