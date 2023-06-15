Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at TD Securities

Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Nano One Materials Stock Up 6.2 %
Shares of Nano One Materials stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,220. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. Nano One Materials has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $3.09.
About Nano One Materials
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nano One Materials (NNOMF)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Nano One Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano One Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.