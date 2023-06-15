Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at TD Securities

Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Nano One Materials Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of Nano One Materials stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,220. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. Nano One Materials has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $3.09.

About Nano One Materials

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics applications. It also offers lithium iron phosphate cathode materials for automotive and non-automotive applications. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

