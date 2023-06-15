Nano (XNO) Price Tops $0.64 on Top Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last week, Nano has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Nano has a market cap of $84.71 million and $1.31 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00002495 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,478.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.57 or 0.00292683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.17 or 0.00522648 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00058957 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.84 or 0.00411476 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003921 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

