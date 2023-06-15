Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

Nathan’s Famous has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

Shares of NATH stock opened at $78.64 on Thursday. Nathan’s Famous has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.63. The company has a market capitalization of $320.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nathan’s Famous in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATH. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 362.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,893 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the first quarter valued at approximately $801,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Nathan’s Famous in the first quarter worth $542,000. Institutional investors own 35.97% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

