National Bank Financial Cuts Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target to C$37.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAPIF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SAPIF opened at $23.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.82. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.